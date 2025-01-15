How Modi Turned North Gujarat’s Water Crisis Around – Amit Shah Reveals the Untold Story

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative initiatives that brought water to the arid regions of North Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of several projects worth Rs 241 crore at Ambod village in Mansa taluka, Gandhinagar district, Shah highlighted Modi’s efforts to address the water crisis in the region.

Amit Shah emphasized that the schemes implemented by Modi, such as raising groundwater levels and improving the quality of drinking water, played a significant role in alleviating the water scarcity in North Gujarat. These initiatives, including the creation of artificial lakes, check dams, and barrages, have made a substantial impact on the region’s water supply.

Key Projects Launched by Modi:

Artificial Lake at Mahakali Mata Temple in Ambod

Check Dam

Barrage

Shah reflected on the water shortage issues faced in the region when he became an MLA in 1997. During that time, North Gujarat was categorized as a “dark zone” due to severely low groundwater levels. He credited Modi for not only addressing this issue but also for ensuring that the Narmada dam project, which had faced numerous delays, was completed under his leadership.

The Union Minister further noted Modi’s innovative water conservation schemes, such as the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana and Sauni Yojana, which helped channel excess Narmada water into lakes and provided water to every village in Saurashtra. Modi’s strategies, including the installation of gates on the Narmada dam, helped bring water to every household in the state.

Shah also pointed out that Modi’s initiatives, which included the construction of 14 dams on the Sabarmati River, raised groundwater levels by as much as 40-50 feet, providing clean drinking water without excessive fluoride in North Gujarat. He expressed confidence that the new check dam at Ambod would positively impact local farmers and children, addressing the region’s water-related health issues.

In addition to the water projects, Shah announced plans to develop the 550-year-old Ambod Temple, which will boost tourism in the region.