One Groom, Nine Brides, and a Trail of Loans — How One Man Cheated 9 Women Will Shock You

Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre and disturbing case of serial fraud, a man identified as Rajan Gehlot has allegedly married at least nine women across different districts of Uttar Pradesh and taken loans worth ₹41 lakh in their names.

Targeted Working Women Through Matrimonial Sites

According to police sources, the accused specifically targeted women with government jobs or stable incomes, often approaching them through matrimonial websites. After gaining their trust and marrying them—sometimes even fathering children—he would disappear after securing bank loans under their names.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, a woman from Sant Kabir Nagar, created a scene at the Robertsganj police station, demanding justice after discovering the truth. She alleged that Gehlot had taken loans in her name under the pretext of building a house in Lucknow and funding their child’s education, only to vanish later.

Multiple Complaints Filed

On Friday, at least three women, including a schoolteacher, approached the police and registered formal complaints against Gehlot. All of them claim to have been manipulated and financially exploited by the accused.

Some victims revealed that after marriage, Gehlot changed his name and identity, making it difficult to trace him. In several cases, he cut off all contact and refused to acknowledge the relationship once the money was secured.

Investigation Underway

The Sonbhadra police have launched a full-scale investigation. Officials have stated that Gehlot’s fraudulent activities may extend beyond the currently known cases and more victims are likely to come forward.

“This appears to be a well-planned case of marriage fraud and financial exploitation. We are investigating all aspects and verifying loan documents and marriage records,” a senior police official said.

Community Outrage and Caution

The case has sparked outrage and concern across Uttar Pradesh, with calls for stricter verification processes on matrimonial websites and more awareness around financial fraud in relationships.

Police have urged the public, especially working women, to be cautious about online matrimonial profiles and to report suspicious behavior immediately. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.