How Syrian Rebels Oust Assad Regime in 13 Days? A Big Turning Point in the Middle East

New Delhi: In a stunning development, Syrian rebel forces have toppled President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in just 13 days, marking a dramatic shift in the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape. The swift victory comes after more than a decade of stalemate in the Syrian Civil War, defying expectations and reshaping power dynamics in the region.

The Assad regime, long supported by Russian and Iranian military aid, found itself vulnerable as its key allies were preoccupied with other regional conflicts. Internal challenges further weakened Assad’s forces, with widespread corruption, fuel shortages, and plummeting morale driving soldiers to abandon their posts.

Rebels seized the moment with a meticulously planned offensive, forcing Assad to flee as his government crumbled. The offensive coincided with Hezbollah’s significant losses in its recent clashes with Israel, diminishing the group’s capacity to bolster the regime.

Turkey’s Strategic Calculations

Though Turkey officially refrained from direct involvement, its silent endorsement appears to have played a crucial role in the rebels’ success. Rebel leaders reportedly engaged in discreet discussions with Ankara months before launching their offensive.

The regime’s fall presents Turkey with both opportunities and risks. While it could lead to better border security and help address the refugee crisis, the potential for renewed instability in Syria poses significant challenges.

Israel Gains a Strategic Edge

The collapse of the Assad regime disrupts Iran’s supply lines to Hezbollah, a major adversary of Israel. This disruption weakens the militant group, providing Israel with an advantage in its ongoing struggle against Iranian influence in the region.

As the region adapts to this seismic shift, questions remain about Syria’s future and the broader implications for peace and security in the Middle East. The rapid fall of Assad underscores the fragility of autocratic regimes under mounting internal and external pressures, potentially setting a precedent for change across the region.