What Caused Bashar al-Assad’s Downfall in Syria? Here’s What We Know

Discover the dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, the swift rebel offensives leading to the fall of Damascus, and what this means for the future of the country.

The recent political upheaval in Syria marks a significant turning point in the nation’s history. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has officially fallen, culminating in a swift offensive led by rebel forces that seized key cities, including the capital, Damascus. This article delves into the key events that led to the fall of Assad, the aftermath of this regime change, and the potential future of Syria.

Key Events Leading to the Fall of Assad’s Regime

1. Aleppo Offensive (November 27–30, 2024)

The rebel forces, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), initiated their campaign with the capture of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city. Despite initial claims of a strong defense by the Assad regime, the rebels faced minimal resistance and quickly took control of the city along with the critical M5 motorway linking Aleppo to Damascus.

2. Fall of Hama (December 5, 2024)

Following Aleppo, Hama fell into rebel hands as Assad’s troops retreated from the city. This pivotal moment highlighted the dwindling morale within the Assad military and further fueled the uprising.

3. Collapse of Homs

With Homs, the last stronghold before Damascus, falling to rebel control, the momentum was undeniable. The retreating Syrian army left behind significant military resources, further boosting the rebels’ advance.

4. Fall of Damascus (December 8, 2024)

The culmination of the rebel campaign occurred with the fall of Damascus. As the regime crumbled, Assad allegedly attempted to flee the country. Rebel forces gained control of all government infrastructure, marking the definitive end of Assad’s decades-long rule.

Transition of Power and Aftermath

In a historic transition, opposition forces escorted Syria’s Prime Minister to the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, symbolizing the transfer of power. While Assad reportedly called for a peaceful transition, his remaining military forces have fled to Iraq.

As a public display of liberation, Syrian citizens have begun dismantling symbols of the Assad regime, including tearing down statues of the long-time dictator. However, the atmosphere remains uncertain as rebel factions plan to advance toward Latakia, a significant area due to its strategic Russian military presence.

What’s Next for Syria?

The fall of Assad raises pressing questions about Syria’s future. The possibility of lasting peace remains fragile, with various factions within the rebel coalition at risk of internal conflict. Furthermore, foreign powers may seek to exploit the power vacuum, potentially carving out buffer zones or advancing their own agendas.

Experts caution that Assad’s downfall could inspire opposition movements in neighboring countries, notably Iran.

As Syrians celebrate the end of an oppressive regime, the weeks ahead will be crucial in determining whether the nation can transition to peace or plunge deeper into instability.