Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Sister Sunaina Roshan’s Birthday with Heartfelt Post

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, known for his recent role in Fighter, took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his sister Sunaina Roshan on Wednesday. The actor shared a special post on Instagram, marking the occasion with a loving tribute to his sister, highlighting her incredible transformation.

Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Birthday Message

In his Instagram post, Hrithik shared a picture of Sunaina, showcasing her impressive weight loss journey. Along with the image, the actor wrote a warm and affectionate message in the caption:

“Happy birthday Didi. Your newfound attitude to life and the things you have accomplished this past year are nothing less than extraordinary! In fact, it’s almost magical. Keep going, didi! You are amazing and I love you.”

Rakesh Roshan Also Wishes Daughter

Hrithik’s father, renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, also shared his wishes for Sunaina on her special day. He wrote, “My beautiful Niks, wish you a very happy birthday & abundance of love & strength on the beautiful journey you are walking on. Love.”

Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’

Earlier, Hrithik celebrated 25 years of his debut film, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, by sharing personal notes from his preparation days. The actor took to Instagram, posting images of the notes he wrote before filming the movie, which was directed by his father. The notes reveal the extensive preparation that helped Hrithik become an overnight sensation in Bollywood.

In the caption, Hrithik wrote:

“My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is.”

Hrithik further reflected on the importance of the process:

“Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep.”

Conclusion

Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt post for his sister Sunaina on her birthday, along with his reflective message on 25 years of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, shows the actor’s emotional side as he celebrates personal milestones and achievements in both his family and career.