Telangana Tunnel Tragedy: Traces of Human Remains Found Near Loco Track

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse case, rescue teams on Tuesday discovered traces of human remains near the loco train track close to the accident site in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

Foul Smell Leads to Crucial Discovery

Rescue workers operating in the final 50 meters of the 14-km-long tunnel noticed a foul smell emanating from a spot near the track, which led them to alert officials. This area lies outside the D1 and D2 zones, where the missing workers were last suspected to be trapped under rubble.

Digging Intensified at Suspected Spot

Multiple agencies involved in the operation immediately began digging around the identified location. Officials are hopeful that the remains can be retrieved by evening. The discovery has renewed hopes of tracing the seven workers still missing since the February 22 collapse.

One Body Recovered, Seven Still Missing

The tragic incident trapped eight workers when a portion of the tunnel roof collapsed. While the body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator from Punjab, was recovered on March 9, efforts to locate the others have been hampered by several challenges.

The missing workers include:

Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas (Uttar Pradesh)

Sunny Singh (Jammu and Kashmir)

Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

Multiple Agencies on the Ground

Rescue operations continue with the combined efforts of over 25 agencies including the NDRF, SDRF, SCCL, and Anvi Robotics. Advanced technology, including robotic systems and cadaver dog squads from Kerala, are being used, especially in hazardous zones near the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Acceleration of Operations

At a high-level review meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the rescue operations. He also appointed senior IAS officer Shiva Shankar Loteti as a Special Officer to monitor the mission on a continuous basis.

Difficult Terrain Slows Down Progress

Officials explained that poor air circulation and inadequate lighting in the deep tunnel, especially at a distance of 14 km from the entry point, have severely impacted rescue operations. The 30-meter stretch around the accident site has been identified as extremely dangerous.

Scientific Approach and Central Approvals Sought

Authorities emphasized that all operations are being carried out in coordination with scientific assessments from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The Chief Minister also instructed officials to seek immediate clearances from the Union government to enable swift execution of emergency works inside the tunnel.