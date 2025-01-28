Human Rights Watch Exposes Surge in Attacks on Hindu and Ahmadiyya Minorities in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued a new report revealing alarming attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly targeting Hindus and Ahmadiyya Muslims. The 50-page report, titled “After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh,” highlights a disturbing surge in extremist Islam-driven violence and security force abuses following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Escalating Attacks on Minority Communities

According to HRW, extremist groups have increasingly attacked Hindus and other religious minorities, with many incidents reportedly linked to the communities’ traditional support for Hasina’s Awami League party. These violent acts have escalated since the formation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The report states that between August and October 2024, at least 88 cases of communal violence were reported, with dozens of arrests. Hindu communities have faced widespread vandalism targeting businesses, homes, and places of worship. One notable incident involved the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, formerly associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The report underscores the growing concern over freedom of expression in Bangladesh, particularly for those critical of the government.

Concerns Over Judicial System and Freedom of Expression

HRW also raised concerns about the judicial system’s role in suppressing dissent. Many lawyers are reportedly too frightened to represent individuals like Das due to threats of mob violence. Additionally, between August and September 2024, Bangladesh police filed charges against over 92,000 individuals, including former ministers and Awami League members, under broad and vague accusations.

Crackdown on Journalists and Press Freedoms

Authorities have been accused of cracking down on press freedoms, with over 140 journalists facing charges related to their reporting on the student revolution, and over 150 press accreditations being revoked. This highlights an ongoing challenge to the protection of journalistic freedom in Bangladesh.

Recommendations for Reform and International Action

In the report, HRW recommends immediate security sector reforms, including ensuring protection for minorities, halting arbitrary detentions, and protecting the rights of journalists. The report concludes with a call for the interim government to urgently revise laws that allow for mass arrests and vague charges targeting critics. HRW also suggests that the United Nations Human Rights Council take action to create a monitoring mechanism to ensure lasting reforms.

