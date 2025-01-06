Hyderabad: 2 Killed in Tragic CNG Car Fire on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: A devastating accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Ghatkesar on Monday evening, resulting in the death of two individuals when their CNG-powered car caught fire. The victims were traveling from Ghatkesar towards Ghanpur village when the vehicle suddenly erupted in flames.

Attempt to Escape Turns Fatal

According to police reports, one of the victims attempted to escape the fire by rushing out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, his clothes caught fire as he made his way out. Despite his efforts, he collapsed on the pavement and was burned beyond recognition before help could arrive.

Victim’s Body Found in the Car

The other victim, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was found inside the car. Tragically, his body was also burned beyond recognition.

Cause of Fire Suspected to Be a Short Circuit

Ghatkesar Inspector, P. Parusharam, informed the press, “We suspect that the fire was caused by a short circuit, although investigations are still underway. The victims’ car caught fire while they were on the service road of ORR, and despite the efforts of firefighters, the incident resulted in two fatalities.”

Upon receiving the emergency call, police and firefighters quickly rushed to the scene. Fire tenders worked swiftly to douse the flames, but by the time they arrived, the damage had already been done.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire, with preliminary evidence suggesting a short circuit. The victims’ identities have not been confirmed yet, and police are working to notify their families.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of CNG-powered vehicles and underscores the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, especially for vehicles using alternative fuel systems.

As investigations continue, the local police have urged the public to be cautious while traveling, particularly in adverse weather conditions that might increase the risk of electrical faults.