Hyderabad: Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover to Be Inaugurated Today, City’s Second-Longest Flyover

Hyderabad’s second-longest flyover, connecting Aramghar to Zoo Park, will be inaugurated today. The 4.04 km six-lane flyover promises to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across key areas of the city.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Aramghar Flyover in Hyderabad on Monday, January 6, 2025. The new six-lane flyover, which stretches from Aramghar to Zoo Park, is anticipated to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly for commuters entering the city from Bengaluru.

Delayed Inauguration Rescheduled

The inauguration, initially slated for January 3, was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and adverse weather conditions. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials later confirmed that the rescheduled ceremony will take place today. Along with CM Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president Asaduddin Owaisi is also expected to attend the event.

Flyover to Alleviate Traffic Woes

The new flyover, which spans 4.04 kilometres, is Hyderabad’s second largest. It is expected to resolve significant traffic issues, particularly for commuters travelling between Aramghar, Bahadurpura, and Zoo Park. The project is designed to ease congestion in some of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods, including Aramghar, Shastripur, Kalapattar, Darul Uloom, Shivarampally, and Hasannagar, as well as areas connected to the Old City.

The flyover is expected to help commuters move through these areas more efficiently, reducing travel time, especially for those coming into the city from Bengaluru. The project is part of a broader effort to modernize the city’s infrastructure and improve traffic flow, contributing to the overall growth and development of Hyderabad.

Public Reactions and Anticipations

The flyover’s completion has been met with excitement and positive feedback from residents across Hyderabad, including those in the Old City. The flyover is expected to provide significant relief from the traffic snarls that have long plagued this busy part of the city, particularly during peak hours.

Commuters, especially those traveling from Bengaluru, are expected to benefit most from this new infrastructure, as it will allow for quicker and more efficient passage through the city, saving both time and energy that would otherwise be lost in long traffic jams.

A Major Step in Urban Development

The inauguration of the Aramghar Flyover marks a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing urban development projects. Hyderabad is rapidly expanding, and infrastructure projects like this one are crucial for maintaining the flow of traffic and meeting the growing needs of residents and visitors. The new flyover is expected to play a vital role in shaping the future of transportation in the city, improving connectivity, and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

As the flyover officially opens to the public, it is expected to bring much-needed relief to Hyderabad’s commuters and contribute to the city’s development into a modern, efficient metropolis.