Hyderabad: Bike Taxi Rider Murdered; Police Investigating

Hyderabad: A bike taxi rider was found murdered in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Shiva Kumar Reddy, 26, hailing from Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, was staying at a rented house in the Jeedimetla area.

Grisly Discovery: Body Found Hanging

On Thursday morning, Reddy’s body was discovered in a gruesome state. His hands were tied behind his back, and his mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth. The body was found hanging from the ceiling, raising immediate concerns about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

Police Response

Upon receiving the information, Hyderabad Police rushed to the crime scene. After conducting a preliminary investigation, they shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case of murder and have begun efforts to identify the perpetrators.

Investigation Underway: Clues and Leads

The police are actively working on gathering clues to track down the suspects:

CCTV footage: Authorities are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed around the house to gather any potential leads.

Authorities are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed around the house to gather any potential leads. Mobile phone analysis: The police are also analyzing the victim’s mobile phone records to trace possible contacts and identify any suspicious activity.

The police are also analyzing the victim’s mobile phone records to trace possible contacts and identify any suspicious activity. Tracker dog: Although a tracker dog was deployed to assist in the investigation, the exercise did not yield significant results.

The Victim’s Background

Shiva Kumar Reddy was working as a bike taxi rider in Hyderabad. His sudden and violent death has left his family and friends in shock. Investigators are trying to understand the motive behind the murder and are exploring all possible angles, including personal and professional connections.

As the investigation progresses, the police have vowed to bring the culprits to justice. More updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.