Hyderabad: Body of 6-Year-Old Boy Found in Hussain Sagar After Falling into Drain in Sanath Nagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, the body of a six-year-old boy, who fell into a drain in Fatehnagar on Friday, was found in Hussainsagar on Saturday evening. The deceased, identified as Syed Muzammil, was playing along with his brother Imran near Sanathnagar when he accidentally slipped into the open drain.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the two young brothers were playing in the vicinity. While Imran managed to escape without harm, Muzammil tragically lost his balance and fell into the drain. Immediate efforts to locate the boy by family members and locals proved unsuccessful, prompting them to alert the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and conducted a search but could not find any trace of the boy. In a coordinated effort, the Begumpet police were also notified and continued the search throughout Friday night. On Saturday evening, a breakthrough came when the police discovered Muzammil’s lifeless body in Hussainsagar, believed to have been carried there by the flowing water from the nala.

Authorities suspect that the boy’s body was swept away by the drain’s strong current and ended up in the lake. After positively identifying the body, police handed it over to the grieving family members.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of open drains in the city, and local authorities are expected to review and take corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.