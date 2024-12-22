Hyderabad City Police Annual Round-Up 2024: Crime Rates Show Mixed Trends, Key Highlights Revealed by CP C.V. Anand

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Mr. C.V. Anand, IPS, released today’s much-awaited Annual Crime Report 2024. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the city’s crime trends and reveals significant increases and notable successes in law enforcement efforts across Hyderabad’s Commissionerate.

Overall Crime Increase: A Detailed Overview

According to the report, there has been a 40% increase in the total number of FIRs (First Information Reports) registered in Hyderabad compared to 2023. Notable rises were observed in various categories of crime:

Bodily Offences : A significant rise in grave and non-grave bodily offences was recorded.

: A significant rise in grave and non-grave bodily offences was recorded. Property Crimes : 2024 saw increased property-related crimes, including robberies, dacoity, and theft.

: 2024 saw increased property-related crimes, including robberies, dacoity, and theft. Crimes Against Women and Children: There was an uptick in crimes against women, including sexual assault and harassment, as well as cases involving children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, despite these worrying trends, there were areas where crime rates showed improvement:

Murders & Attempted Murders : These cases decreased compared to the previous year, showing a reduction in violent crimes.

: These cases decreased compared to the previous year, showing a reduction in violent crimes. Chain Snatchings: These cases declined, signalling better-policing efforts and public awareness.

Increase in Robberies and Theft Cases

Robberies : While the number of murders decreased, robberies showed an uptick compared to 2023, indicating a rise in organized criminal activities.

: While the number of murders decreased, robberies showed an uptick compared to 2023, indicating a rise in organized criminal activities. Thefts: Dacoity, housebreaking offences (HB), automobile thefts, and servant theft cases all saw an increase, with authorities pinpointing these areas as a focus for future interventions.

Drug Seizures and Action on Peddlers

In a breakthrough, Hyderabad City Police seized drugs worth 13.5 crore INR in 2024. The police apprehended 58 drug peddlers and transporters as part of ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the city.

Women’s Safety: 7 Police Stations Inaugurated

The year 2024 also saw a crucial development in women’s safety. The Commissioner inaugurated seven new women’s police stations to enhance the safety and security of women in the city. This addition to the police infrastructure is part of an ongoing effort to make policing more accessible and effective for women victims of crime.

Conviction Rate and Legal Outcomes

Hyderabad City Police reported an impressive 68% conviction rate in 2024, which included 7 cases of life imprisonment. This achievement underscores the dedication and effectiveness of the city’s law enforcement agencies in ensuring justice.

Inclusion of Transgenders in the Police Force

In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity, the Hyderabad City Police announced that transgender people will be deployed as traffic police assistants. This initiative aims to provide equal employment opportunities while making the city more inclusive and progressive.

Traffic Management: ‘Operation Rope’ to be Made Compulsory

The Operation Rope initiative will be made compulsory across the Hyderabad Commissionerate to improve traffic management and reduce congestion. This operation is designed to ensure a smooth traffic flow, tackle illegal parking, and curb road blockages, particularly during peak hours.

Tackling Organized Crime: Taskforce Achievements

Hyderabad’s Taskforce teams were key in tackling organized crime across the city. Significant progress was made with their efforts in dismantling criminal syndicates and bringing major offenders to justice.

Key Takeaways from CP C.V. Anand’s Address:

Increase in Crime : There was a 40% rise in FIRs with significant spikes in bodily offences, property crimes, and crimes against women and children.

: There was a 40% rise in FIRs with significant spikes in bodily offences, property crimes, and crimes against women and children. Decreased Murders : Murders and attempted murders showed a reduction compared to 2023.

: Murders and attempted murders showed a reduction compared to 2023. Drug Crackdown : Over 13.5 crores worth of drugs seized, with 58 peddlers arrested.

: Over worth of drugs seized, with 58 peddlers arrested. Women’s Safety Initiatives : 7 women police stations were inaugurated.

: 7 women police stations were inaugurated. Conviction Success : A 68% conviction rate, including 7 life sentences, was reported.

: A 68% conviction rate, including 7 life sentences, was reported. Inclusive Policing : Transgender people will be employed as traffic assistants.

: Transgender people will be employed as traffic assistants. Traffic Management : Operation Rope to be made compulsory for smooth traffic flow.

: Operation Rope to be made compulsory for smooth traffic flow. Organized Crime: Taskforce teams effectively managed and eliminated organized crime.

Looking Ahead: Focus on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

As Hyderabad continues to grow, the police force is pressured to balance rising crime rates with increasing demands for public safety. CP C.V. Anand has vowed to continue working closely with the community, utilizing technology and innovative policing methods to tackle crime effectively in the coming year.

Authorities remain committed to making Hyderabad a safer city for all its residents. As we head into 2025, police and citizens are urged to stay vigilant and work together for a safer, more secure city.