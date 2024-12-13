Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Comments on Allu Arjun’s Arrest and Ongoing Legal Actions

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that law is taking its due course in the matter of film actor Allu Arjun’s arrest on Friday. Speaking informally with media personnel in New Delhi, Reddy clarified, “I have no involvement in this case, and everyone is equal before the law.”

Addressing the tragic incident where one person lost their life in a stampede at a local theater, the Chief Minister emphasized that the police were taking action as per legal procedures. “The situation is being handled according to the law,” he reiterated.

During the success meet for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun had failed to mention Reddy’s name but had expressed gratitude towards the Telangana government for permitting an increase in ticket prices for the film.

On the recent family dispute involving Tollywood actor Mohan Babu and the altercation at his residence, Reddy remarked that court orders were in place. When asked about a potential cabinet expansion, he dismissed the notion as mere speculation, stating that no such discussions had taken place.

“The Parliament session is underway in New Delhi, and the Telangana Assembly session is also in progress. Any cabinet expansion would require consultations with the PCC Chief, Deputy Chief Minister, and other senior leaders,” Reddy concluded.