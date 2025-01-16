Hyderabad Exhibition: Amusement Ride Malfunctions, Passengers Stuck Upside Down for 20 Minuted

A malfunction at the Numaish Exhibition in Hyderabad left passengers stuck upside down in an amusement ride for 25 minutes. The incident, caused by battery issues, sparked panic among visitors but no injuries were reported.

Hyderabad: An amusement ride at the Numaish Exhibition in Hyderabad caused panic among visitors on Thursday evening after it got stuck upside down for over 20 minutes. The incident occurred during a trial run, with a few passengers onboard, and was caused by a battery issue.

Panic Erupts as Ride Stalls Upside Down

The ride, which was part of the ongoing Numaish Exhibition, halted unexpectedly in mid-air, leaving the passengers in an uncomfortable and alarming position. Eyewitnesses reported that the ride remained suspended upside down for more than 20 minutes, leading to panic among the onlookers and visitors in the vicinity.

Quick Response from Technicians Restores Functionality

According to an official from the exhibition society, the ride’s malfunction was attributed to a battery issue. The technicians on-site acted quickly to resolve the issue, replacing the faulty battery and restoring the ride’s functionality. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Footage of the incident showed the passengers inside the ride, who were later safely evacuated once the ride resumed. The exhibition society reassured the public that steps had been taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Enhanced Security Measures for Public Safety

To ensure the safety and security of all visitors, the Numaish exhibition has implemented stringent security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols. These measures are in place to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for the thousands of people expected to visit the exhibition.