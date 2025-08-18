Hyderabad Faces Health Emergency as Lakes Overflow and Water Supply Gets Contaminated

Hyderabad: Monsoon floods have triggered a serious Hyderabad health crisis, as relentless rains caused Hussainsagar overflow, contaminating drinking water supplies and exposing residents to severe risks.

Overflow Intensifies Water Contamination

There was an instance of monsoon rain falling on Hussainsagar being full tank, which resulted in untreated sewage to creep in the pipeline in basti like MS Maqta and BS Maqta. According to doctors, cases of diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis, fevers, cough and skin rashes skyrocketed in Hyderabad and can be directly attributed to contamination of water in Hyderabad. This has been confirmed by a medical doctor:

Diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid and hepatitis, water-borne diseases and also shortness of breath due to stench are on the increase.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna lead 43rd India Day Parade in New York

Environmental Degradation Fuels the Crisis

Hussainsagar has been a victim of pollution for a long time. An average oxygen concentration in the lake is still dangerously low, as a report by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board showed that most times the lake failed to maintain a reading of beyond 3.5 mg/L, which is well below standards of safety. Such pollution is caused by factory and sewage outflows, especially through feeder nullahs such as Kukatpally and Picket.

Infrastructure under Strain

Having several reservoirs and heavy loads of water bodies that are already full, Hyderabad has a strained civic machinery. There is also a distribution of chlorine tablets and surveillance of water quality by the authorities in the slums and low-lying areas to ensure that there are curbs placed on contaminated water. In the meantime, CM Revanth Reddy has proposed a 100-year infrastructure plan to resolve the patterns of chronic monsoon floods in Hyderabad, including better drainage, rejuvenation of Musi river, and climate resilience.

Community Impact & Rising Alarm

People are taking to social media platforms with hashtags such as #HyderabadHealthCrisis and #HussainsagarOverflow demanding drastic action:

Emergencies distribution of clean water

Instant clearance of drains

Increased sewage plants

The unstable status of water management in cities can be highlighted as this crisis looms over one of the casualties of monsoon floods Telangana. Without rapid action, such water contamination Hyderabad scenarios could become recurring health emergencies.