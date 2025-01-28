Hyderabad Globe Wins 2nd Hyderabad Sporting Challenge Cup Football Tournament 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Globe Football Club started the new year in grand style by winning the 2nd Hyderabad Sporting Challenge Cup Football Tournament, organized by the Hyderabad Sporting Club at Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad.

In a thrilling final, Hyderabad Globe FC triumphed over the renowned Hyderabad football team, AGORC, with a solitary goal in the first half scored by Imtiyaz. This victory marks the second consecutive year that Hyderabad Globe FC has clinched the prestigious tournament title.

During the quarterfinals, Hyderabad Globe FC dominated their group matches, defeating Skykings FC 4-0 and Abass Union FC 2-0. In the semifinals, they overcame Rampagers FC with a narrow 3-2 victory.

In the other semifinal match, AGORC defeated Hyderabad Sporting 2-0, securing their place in the final.

The tournament’s first edition in 2024 saw Hyderabad Globe FC win the final through a penalty shootout victory against Royal United.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Mr. Majid Hussain, MLA of Nampalli Constituency, and Mr. G.P. Pulguna, Secretary of the Telangana Football Association. Syed Sadi, Coach of Hyderabad Globe FC, and officials from the Hyderabad Sporting Club were also present at the event.