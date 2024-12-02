Hyderabad Hosts Mega Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia Patients, Collects 632 Units

Hyderabad: The All-India Payam e Insaniyat Foundation successfully organized a Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Malakpet today, aimed at supporting Thalassemia patients who require regular blood transfusions. The event saw a remarkable participation of 632 donors, with blood units being collected to help those battling Thalassemia, a genetic disorder that requires frequent blood donations, as well as cancer patients.

The camp was graced by the presence of Anil Kumar Yadav, Member of Parliament, and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, MLA of Malakpet, who visited the camp to support the initiative. They were joined by Abu Aimal and the dedicated team from the Telangana State Blood Cell (TSCS), who played a key role in organizing the event.

TSCS President Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal addressed the gathering, urging the Hon’ble MP and MLA to support the introduction of a Government Order (G.O.) for mandatory antenatal tests, specifically the HbA2 test for pregnant women. This would help in preventing the birth of Thalassemia Major children, aiming for Telangana to become the first Thalassemia-free state in India.

Mr. M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary of TSCS, briefed the dignitaries about the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and the urgent need for more blood donors to ensure that patients receive regular blood transfusions. The blood collected will be utilized to support these patients, who rely on timely transfusions to survive.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Yadav and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala expressed their gratitude to the 632 blood donors and acknowledged the importance of such initiatives. They emphasized the critical role of blood donation in saving lives, especially for Thalassemia patients.

Abu Aimal also praised the donors, stating, “We are extremely thankful to everyone who has participated today. TSCS has been leading the charge in organizing these essential blood donation camps, and we will continue to raise awareness about Thalassemia and work towards its eradication.”

The event marked a significant milestone in the effort to provide life-saving blood to those in need and foster awareness of Thalassemia’s impact.

