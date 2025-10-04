Hyderabad Housing Board to Auction Residential and Commercial Plots from Next Week

Hyderabad: The Housing Board will be selling vacant plots in various urban areas, including GHMC limits, from October 6 (Monday). On Monday, 22 residential plots and flats in Chintal and Nizampet Bachupally areas of the city will be sold through public auction. The notification in this regard was issued on the 15th of last month. 18 MIG and HIG plots in the Chintal area and 4 plots in Nizampet Bachupally will be put up for public auction.

It is known that in the recent land sales conducted by the Housing Board in several phases in the KPHB colony area, an acre of land was sold for about Rs 70 crore per acre through e-auction. In this context, four commercial plots in KPHB Colony will be sold through the e-auction process on October 7 and 8.

In addition to 6549 square yards in Phases 1 and 2, plots measuring 2420 sq. yards, 2397 sq. yards, and 726 sq. yards will be sold through the e-auction on Tuesday. Similarly, a 1148 sq. yards commercial plot in Nampally area will also be sold through the e-auction on the 8th, the Housing Board officials said in a statement.

Along with this, 10,890 sq m of commercial land in Chintal and 13,503 sq m, 5,953.20 sq m, and 3,630 sq m of land in the Raviryala area of Maheshwaram mandal will also be sold through the e-auction on October 9 and 10. Apart from this, notifications have also been given for the sale of the Housing Board plots in various districts of the state in the next ten days. These include plots in Sangareddy – Sadashivapet, lands belonging to Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, and other areas. In this regard, the Housing Board officials had issued various notifications a few days ago.