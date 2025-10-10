Hyderabad: IPEMA-Poultry India Marks World Egg Day 2025 to Promote Protein Awareness

Hyderabad: Poultry India, in collaboration with the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) and the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), celebrated World Egg Day 2025 at the Press Club, Somajiguda, Hyderabad. The event emphasized this year’s theme: “Protein Awareness: Eggs for Nutrition & Health.”

The celebration aimed to raise awareness about the critical role of eggs in combating India’s growing protein deficiency and ensuring affordable, nutritious food for all. Experts at the event highlighted that eggs, often referred to as “nature’s perfect food,” are rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, and essential minerals, making them suitable for people of all age groups—from children and adults to the elderly and recovering patients.

The event was attended by notable industry leaders and experts, including:

Shri K.G. Anand, GM, VHL Group, Hyderabad

Dr. Uday, Dean, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad

Shri R.P. Naidu, AGM, APEDA

Shri Balu Naik, Deputy Director, FSSAI

Dr. Ravinder Reddy, Secretary, TPBA

Shri P. Chakradhar Rao, Founder President, IPEMA

Shri Chitturi Suresh Rayudu, President, IEC

Shri Uday Singh Bayas, President, IPEMA-Poultry India

Shushruta Kumar, Special Guest, Budding Equestrian Sports

Dr. Bala Swamy, Advisor, NECC

During the event, speakers highlighted the significance of egg nutrition in supporting healthy living, immunity, and overall wellness. Addressing the media, Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA-Poultry India, noted that despite India being the world’s second-largest egg producer, per capita consumption in 2024 was only 103 eggs, less than half the global average. He emphasized the urgent need for awareness campaigns like World Egg Day to encourage greater egg consumption across the country.

The event also stressed the importance of addressing protein deficiency through affordable, nutrient-rich foods like eggs, which support growth, immunity, and overall health while bridging nutritional gaps across socio-economic groups.

Looking ahead, IPEMA announced the 17th edition of Poultry India Expo 2025, South Asia’s largest poultry exhibition, scheduled for November 26–28, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The expo will feature over 500 exhibitors from 50 countries and attract more than 50,000 visitors, showcasing innovations in poultry breeding, automation, veterinary science, and sustainable farming.

Additionally, a Knowledge Day will be held on November 25, 2025, at Novotel Hyderabad, featuring expert seminars on emerging poultry diseases, sustainable feed solutions, and career opportunities in the sector.

For more information, visit www.poultryindia.co.in or contact 7997994331.