Hyderabad: Kingfisher Beer Supply Resumes in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major relief for beer enthusiasts in Telangana, United Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced the immediate resumption of Kingfisher Beer supply across the state.

Agreement Reached After Discussions

The decision comes after productive discussions between UBL and the Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL). The talks also included assurances from the state government to address key issues, including:

Pricing concerns.

Resolution of unpaid payment disputes.

UBL expressed optimism about the renewed collaboration, ensuring the uninterrupted availability of Kingfisher Beer, a popular choice among consumers.

A Win for Liquor Lovers

The announcement has been welcomed by liquor retailers and beer lovers in Telangana, who had faced disruptions in the supply of Kingfisher Beer. The resolution is expected to stabilize the beer market in the state and meet the high demand for UBL’s flagship brand.

Alos Read: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers and IT Ministers Arrive in Davos for World Economic Forum

Industry Implications

The resumption of Kingfisher Beer’s supply signals a positive step in resolving conflicts between beverage suppliers and state authorities. It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts to address pricing and operational challenges in the liquor industry.