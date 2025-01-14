Hyderabad: KTR, Harish Rao in House Arrest; Kaushik Reddy Released on Bail

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Hyderabad on Tuesday as the police placed several senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under house arrest in anticipation of potential unrest following the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. The police, deployed in large numbers, surrounded the residences of prominent BRS leaders including party working President KT Rama Rao, senior MLA T Harish Rao, and several other MLAs. The leaders were informed about their detention by the police.

Court Grants Bail to Kaushik Reddy

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the court granted bail to MLA Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar, and he is expected to be released by noon. The BRS MLA had been arrested in Hyderabad following three criminal cases filed against him after a heated argument with defected MLA M Sanjay Kumar at the Karimnagar district collectorate on Sunday.

Kaushik Reddy was kept in police custody throughout Monday night before being produced before the district magistrate. His arrest sparked outrage among BRS leaders, who claimed that the entire incident was politically motivated.

BRS Leaders React to Arrest

Following the court’s decision to grant bail to Kaushik Reddy, T Harish Rao, another senior BRS leader, expressed his relief and satisfaction. Speaking to the media at his residence in Kokapet, he criticized the police for keeping Kaushik Reddy in custody despite the possibility of releasing him on station bail.

“This is clearly a politically motivated case. Kaushik Reddy, who had zero cases against him, is now facing around 28 cases under the Congress government. He is being harassed simply for questioning the government. The DGP (Director General of Police) must issue clear instructions to the police on how to handle such politically motivated cases sensibly,” Harish Rao said.

A Growing Political Dispute

The arrest of Kaushik Reddy and the subsequent house arrests of BRS leaders highlight the growing political tensions in the region. The BRS leadership has condemned the actions of the police, labeling the arrest of their party member as a “heinous act” designed to harass and intimidate opposition voices.

As the political battle intensifies, all eyes remain on how the state government and the police will handle further developments in the ongoing dispute between BRS and rival political factions.