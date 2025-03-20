Hyderabad Metro Expansion Phase-2 Loan Cleared, Final Go-Ahead Needed from Centre

Hyderabad Metro Rail’s much-anticipated Phase-2 expansion has taken a step forward as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has given preliminary consent for funding. However, final approval from the Union government is still awaited, confirmed IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu during the Legislative Council session on Tuesday.

Responding to a query by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the minister stated that the state is actively engaging with international agencies to mobilize funds for the project. He also highlighted the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, expressing confidence that private players would participate in the venture.

Musi Riverfront Development: No Delays, Says Minister

Speaking on the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Sridhar Babu urged political parties to support and participate in finalizing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He dismissed concerns about delays, confirming that the first phase will begin with the Gandhi Sarovar Project near Bapu Ghat, for which the master plan is in progress.

“The Musi rejuvenation will follow a well-structured approach. Once the consultancy reports are received, expert planning for the second and third phases will commence,” the minister assured.

State Seeks Central Assistance for Musi Project

Sridhar Babu revealed that Telangana has sought Union government funding for Musi’s rejuvenation, similar to projects like Namami Gange and Sabarmati Riverfront. However, he alleged that no funds have been sanctioned so far, accusing the Centre of discriminatory allocation against non-BJP-ruled states.

“Telangana, being an integral part of India, deserves fair treatment,” he asserted, adding that financial support and compensation would be provided to those affected by the project.

Future City: Telangana’s Next Global Metropolis

The minister also spoke about the state’s ambitious Future City project, which aims to rival Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad in terms of world-class infrastructure and industrial growth.

“The Future City will become a key economic hub, driving industrial development, generating employment, and contributing to Telangana’s overall progress,” Sridhar Babu stated.

With Hyderabad’s expansion plans gaining momentum, the state government remains optimistic about securing the necessary funds and approvals to transform Telangana’s urban landscape.