Hyderabad Metro Introduces TUTEM App for Safe, Seamless Travel with Special Focus on Women’s Safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy announced a new initiative to enhance safe transportation in the city, particularly for women. A new technology-based solution called TUTEM (Technologies for Urban Transit to Enhance Mobility and Safe Accessibility) is set to be launched soon as a mobile app, developed in collaboration with BITS Pilani-Hyderabad Campus, Hyderabad Police, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Bombay, with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

A Comprehensive Safety Solution

Speaking at a workshop held at BITS Pilani-Hyderabad, NVS Reddy stated that the TUTEM app will address pre- and post-metro travel safety, ensuring women passengers are secure throughout their journey—whether on foot, in autos, cars, or two-wheelers.

He emphasized that the initiative reflects Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision for public safety, highlighting Metro Rail’s continued efforts in addressing traffic challenges and enabling eco-friendly transit in the city.

Features of the TUTEM App

Two-part system: Includes a Driver App and a User App

Includes a and a Journey support: Ensures safe travel before and after metro rides

Ensures safe travel Emergency alerts: Women can alert police control centers and family members if they feel unsafe during travel

Women can alert and if they feel unsafe during travel Seamless integration: Connects with multiple modes of last-mile transport

A Model for Other Cities

Prof. V. Ram Gopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said the app is equipped with features designed to ensure women’s safety even during late-night hours. He mentioned efforts to extend the initiative to other Indian cities.

Other dignitaries present at the workshop included ADB’s Josephine Aquino, BITS Pilani Campus Director Prof. Soumyo Mukherjee, Prof. Avijit Majhi from IIT Bombay, and Prof. Prashanth Sahu from BITS Pilani.

With nearly five lakh daily commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail continues to innovate in urban transit, and the TUTEM app marks another step toward safer and smarter city transport.