Hyderabad: More Than 5 People Not Allowed to Gather for Two Days: Here’s Why

Hyderabad: In a bid to maintain public order and ensure the smooth conduct of the Group-III Services examination, the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, has issued a prohibitory order for November 17 and 18, 2024.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people within a 200-meter radius of any examination center where the Group-III exams will be held. This restriction will apply during both exam sessions— from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM— on both days of the examination.

Additionally, all photocopy (Xerox) shops and internet centers within 100 meters of the exam centers will remain closed during the exam hours.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Phase-III: CM Plans Extension to Medchal and Other Key Areas

The following individuals are exempt from the prohibitory orders:

Police officers on duty

Military personnel on duty

Home Guards on duty

Flying Squad members

Education Department staff

Funeral processions

The order will remain in effect from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on November 17 and 18 at all examination centers within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

This move is aimed at preventing any disturbances that may disrupt the examination process and ensuring a peaceful environment for the candidates appearing for the Group-III Services exam.