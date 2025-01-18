Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Singapore Expresses Interest in ‘Net Zero Future City’ and Musi River Rejuvenation Projects

Singapore shows interest in collaborating with Telangana on the ‘Net Zero Future City’ and Musi River rejuvenation projects, focusing on sustainable urban development and environmental progress.

Mohammed Yousuf18 January 2025 - 12:43
Hyderabad: A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and Environment, Grace Fu Hai Yien, on Saturday to discuss potential partnerships between the two regions in various sectors. The meeting, which included Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and other state officials, focused on investment opportunities in urban planning, infrastructure, water management, sustainability, and more.

Singapore’s Commitment to Collaborating on Telangana’s Key Projects

Grace Fu Hai Yien expressed strong interest in collaborating with Telangana, particularly in projects related to the state’s “Net Zero Future City” initiative and the rejuvenation of the River Musi. She also emphasized the importance of water management and sustainability, assuring the Chief Minister that Singapore would consider his invitation to help realize the goals of “TelanganaRising.”

Both parties agreed to form special teams to explore joint projects, exchange knowledge, and make meaningful progress on initiatives that would benefit both regions.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail Saves a Life: Donor Heart Delivered in Record Time: Video

Opportunities in Semiconductor Industry Highlighted by Telangana Ministers

In a separate meeting, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu held a roundtable discussion with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA). During the session, Sridhar Babu presented investment opportunities for global investors in Telangana’s growing semiconductor sector. The SSIA responded positively to the invitation, with plans for a team to visit Hyderabad later this year to explore the potential for collaboration.

Revanth Reddy’s Two-Nation Tour: Singapore and Davos

The Telangana delegation, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is currently on a two-nation tour, with Singapore being the first destination. Following their visit to Singapore, the team will travel to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting from January 20 to 22.

