Hyderabad Old City Metro Project: Property Acquisition Approved for Phase 2 Corridor

This marks the beginning of the property acquisition process, which is essential for road widening and the construction of metro stations along the route.

Syed Mubashir16 November 2024 - 17:05
Hyderabad: Hyderabad has taken a major step towards expanding its metro rail network in the Old City. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has given the green light for the acquisition of properties required for the construction of the 7.5-kilometer metro line from MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

Over 200 Properties to Be Acquired

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation has identified more than 200 properties that need to be acquired for the project. Notices for land acquisition had already been issued, and the formal approval now paves the way for detailed planning and execution.

Timeline for Metro Project Implementation

According to District Collector Durishetty, the metro rail construction for Phase 2 is slated to begin in January 2025. This development is expected to significantly boost connectivity and infrastructure in the Old City, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the residents.

Detailed Overview of the Project

AspectDetails
Project PhasePhase 2 (MGBS to Chandrayangutta)
Route Length7.5 kilometers
Number of Properties200+
Purpose of AcquisitionRoad widening, metro stations
Approving AuthorityDistrict Collector Anudeep Durishetty
Implementation Start DateJanuary 2025
Supervising AuthorityHyderabad Metro Rail Corporation

Impact on the Old City

The metro expansion is expected to address long-standing transportation challenges in the Old City while boosting economic growth and accessibility. The project will modernize the area and provide better connectivity to other parts of Hyderabad.

Residents of Old City have welcomed the development, though concerns regarding compensation and timely completion remain. The state government and metro authorities have assured fair compensation and efficient execution to minimize inconvenience.

Tags
