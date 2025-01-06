Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police Ask Allu Arjun to Inform Them Before Visiting Sritej at KIMS

Hyderabad police have issued a notice to actor Allu Arjun, requesting him to inform them in advance before visiting Sritej, who is being treated at KIMS Hospital following the Sandhya Theatre stampede.

Mohammed Yousuf6 January 2025 - 22:45
Police Ask Allu Arjun to Inform Them Before Visiting Sritej at KIMS
Police Ask Allu Arjun to Inform Them Before Visiting Sritej at KIMS

Hyderabad: The Ramgopalpet Police have issued another notice to popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, requesting that he inform them in advance before visiting Sritej, who is currently receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital following the Sandhya Theatre stampede. The police have directed Allu Arjun’s manager, Karunakar, to notify them ahead of any planned visit.

Police Offer Security for Allu Arjun’s Visit

The police stated that they are prepared to provide necessary security for the actor during his visit. However, they emphasized that the visit should be limited to one hour. The authorities have also advised Allu Arjun to keep the visit confidential and ensure that the visit takes place smoothly, given the recent tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre.

Also Read: Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Congress-AIMIM Alliance

Strict Guidelines for Hospital Visit

The police urged the actor not to visit the hospital without informing them in advance. They warned that Allu Arjun would be held accountable for any unforeseen consequences during his visit. The notice issued on Sunday followed a report indicating that Allu Arjun intended to meet Sritej at the hospital.

In line with the procedure, the police visited Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad and delivered the notice to his manager, Murthy.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf6 January 2025 - 22:45

Related Articles

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Congress-AIMIM Alliance

Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Announces Congress-AIMIM Alliance

6 January 2025 - 22:04
Hyderabad: HYDRAA Officials Say Nearly All Constructions in Ayyappa Society Are Illegal

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Officials Say Nearly All Constructions in Ayyappa Society Are Illegal

6 January 2025 - 21:30
Legal Awareness Booth Opens at All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad

Legal Awareness Booth Opens at All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad

6 January 2025 - 21:23
Hyderabad: 2 Killed in Tragic CNG Car Fire on Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: 2 Killed in Tragic CNG Car Fire on Outer Ring Road

6 January 2025 - 20:30
Back to top button