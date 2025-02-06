Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday successfully busted an interstate gang involved in issuing fake educational certificates in exchange for money.

Two key members of the gang were arrested, and a significant haul of forged certificates was seized.

Arrested Members of the Fake Certificate Gang

The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Qadeer, alias Qadeer, a 47-year-old private teacher from Shalibanda, and Mohd Shakeel, alias Shakeel, a 37-year-old resident of Farhath Nagar. According to the police, the gang had been supplying fake certificates from various universities to students seeking them for fraudulent purposes.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Seizure of Fake Educational Certificates

During the arrest, police recovered a total of 91 fake educational certificates from the possession of the accused. The certificates included forged documents from reputed universities, including Kakatiya University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Osmania University, the National Board of Secondary Education, Sr. Secondary Education (New Delhi), and Annamalai University. In addition to the certificates, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were also seized.

Also Read: Hyderabad 30-Year-Old Man Killed in Broad Daylight Attack at Chandrayangutta

Other Accused and Investigation Details

Police revealed that another member of the gang, Sanjay Sharma, alias Sahil Sharma, hails from Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and is currently absconding. The authorities are actively looking for him.

Hyderabad Police Busts Interstate Gang Supplying Fake Educational Certificates

The two arrested members were apprehended by Dabeerpura police and the South East Zone Task Force team. The police caught them while they were traveling on a two-wheeler, moving from Chanchalguda road toward Yakutpura in the city.

The police are continuing their investigation into the gang’s operations and the extent of their activities in the city.