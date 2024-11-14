Hyderabad Police Officer Attacked During Anti-Drug Drive in Habeebnagar, Nampally

Hyderabad: A Sub Inspector of police was attacked while conducting an anti-drug awareness drive in Habeebnagar under the Asifnagar division on Tuesday, November 12. The incident occurred at Manger Basti, when a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar, was spreading awareness against drug abuse in collaboration with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB).

Attack on Police During Anti-Drug Campaign

The police team, which had identified several drug-related suspects, was attempting to take them into custody when a large group, including women, surrounded the officers. Amid the chaos, one of the suspects managed to escape. In a shocking turn of events, a person from the crowd threw a beer bottle at the Sub-Inspector, causing injuries.

The police team was forced to retreat from the area after the attack. The attack on the officer occurred as part of a larger anti-drug operation aimed at reducing the influence of illegal drugs in the area. Following the assault, the authorities took swift action.

Police Action After Attack

The next day, on Wednesday evening, a contingent of 100 police personnel was deployed to Habeebnagar to conduct an area domination exercise, ensuring that the situation remained under control. The police also urged all individuals involved in the attack to surrender themselves at the Habeebnagar police station.

Investigation and Legal Action

The Habeebnagar police have registered a case following the attack on the Sub-Inspector. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the individuals involved. The police have warned of strict legal consequences for those who obstruct law enforcement and disrupt public safety during operations.

Anti-Drug Drive in Hyderabad

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by the Telangana Police to tackle drug abuse and drug peddling in Hyderabad. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing the drug menace in the city and warned that anyone found obstructing such campaigns would face serious legal action.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking to the authorities, as part of the ongoing drive to make Hyderabad a safer city for all residents.