Hyderabad Police Hunt Two Suspects in Connection to Bidar Heist and Shooting Incident

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects believed to be involved in a major heist in Bidar, Karnataka, after they opened fire on the manager of a private travel agency in the Afzalgunj area of Hyderabad.

The suspects, who were reportedly linked to a Rs 93 lakh robbery in Bidar, are still on the run, prompting authorities to form multiple special teams to track them down.

Bidar Heist and Hyderabad Shooting Incident

The two suspects, who are thought to be connected to the high-profile Bidar robbery, opened fire on Jahangir, the ticket manager at Roshan Travels, after he became suspicious of their behavior. The incident occurred when the suspects attempted to book tickets for a bus to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects had concealed bags and were acting unusually. When Jahangir demanded they open their bags, one of the suspects offered him a bundle of currency notes in an apparent attempt to bribe him.

Refusing the bribe and insisting that they reveal the contents of their bags, Jahangir was shot by one of the suspects. The assailants quickly fled the scene, making their escape towards Osmania Hospital, and were last seen heading toward Tank Bund in a three-wheeled autorickshaw.

The police are actively pursuing the suspects, analyzing CCTV footage that showed their movement towards the Tank Bund area. The suspects are believed to have fled towards Secunderabad, and local police have been stationed at key points, including railway and bus stations, to intercept them before they can leave the city.

Bidar Heist Connection

The suspects are believed to be involved in a violent robbery that occurred in Bidar, Karnataka, on January 16, 2025.

In this incident, two bike-borne assailants shot and killed a security guard while injuring another before making off with a large sum of money—Rs 93 lakh—intended for loading into an ATM at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Shivaji Chowk, Bidar.

The robbery took place around 11:30 a.m. when the cash-loading staff arrived at the busy ATM location. The assailants, armed with firearms, fired six rounds, killing the security guard on duty and wounding a second guard.

They then stole the money, which was reportedly meant for loading the ATM, and made a quick getaway. Police suspect that the same two men who carried out this violent heist are the ones now being hunted in Hyderabad.

Investigation and Collaboration with Bidar Police

To assist with the investigation, a team from Bidar Police has traveled to Hyderabad to coordinate with local authorities. Initial investigations suggest that the suspects may have planned to escape to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, following their involvement in the robbery.

Authorities are working together to piece together the movement of the suspects and prevent them from fleeing the region.

B. Balaswami, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone), confirmed that special teams have been formed to track the suspects and prevent them from evading capture.

The police are also investigating the potential involvement of the assailants in other criminal activities, considering the violence and daring nature of the Bidar robbery.

The Aftermath of the Shooting

Following the shooting incident at Roshan Travels, Jahangir, the ticket manager, was rushed to Princess Essra Hospital in the old city of Hyderabad for treatment.

While his condition is not yet confirmed, reports suggest that he is receiving medical care for injuries sustained from the gunshot wound. Thankfully, no other passengers or individuals at the travel agency were injured during the altercation.

The attempted robbery and shooting have heightened security concerns across Hyderabad, especially in areas with high foot traffic, such as Afzalgunj. Authorities are urging citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Police Search Intensifies

As the search for the suspects continues, Hyderabad police are increasing their presence in key areas such as bus terminals, railway stations, and other transportation hubs, where the assailants may attempt to escape.

Special attention is being given to the routes leading to Secunderabad and other nearby towns, as the suspects’ escape route remains unclear.

Authorities are also working closely with Karnataka law enforcement to track the suspects across state lines. Given the suspects’ possible connection to the Bidar robbery and their violent actions, the situation remains critical, and the police are determined to apprehend them as soon as possible.