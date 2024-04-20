Hyderabad Rain: Surprise Showers Hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis were greeted with an unexpected surprise this Saturday, April 20th, 2024, as rain began to fall across the city. Earlier forecasts predicted a partly cloudy day with no rain, but current weather conditions show a shift.

The amount of rainfall and how long it will last are still unclear. It’s recommended for residents to stay updated on the latest weather reports and carry an umbrella if heading out.

This unexpected rain brings a welcome change to the warm temperatures and could potentially improve air quality. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

#20April 8:40AM⚠️



Entire South #Hyderabad Seeing Good Rains 🌧️



Rain Bands Will Further Cover Central City in next 30mins.