Hyderabad Real Estate Market Soars: 7% Growth in Residential Transactions, Outer Ring Road Areas Lead with Record Sales

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s residential real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience, posting robust performance in the September quarter.

Despite a slight sequential dip, the city recorded a 7% annual growth in registered residential transactions during the July-September 2024 period, as reported by Square Yards. A total of 19,527 transactions were recorded in the IGR, as compared to 18,314 in same period last year.

In the September 2024 quarter, the total registered sales value surged to Rs. 11,718 crores, representing a 20% year-on-year increase. The average registered home sales value in Hyderabad reached Rs. 60 lakhs, reflecting a 13% annual growth during the quarter.

Debayan Bhattacharya, Principal Partner & Sales Director, Square Yards said, “Hyderabad has maintained strong momentum, driven by growth in the IT sector and a steady influx of working professionals. In the September quarter, residential transactions increased by 7% year-on-year, while sales value saw an even more impressive growth of 20%.

Buyers are prioritizing a blend of convenience and connectivity and are willing to pay a premium for such properties. In addition to established areas like Gachibowli and Madhapur, emerging localities such as Kokapet, Narsingi, and others near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are experiencing heightened residential activity due to excellent connectivity to both the airport and Hyderabad’s IT hubs.

Moving forward, we are confident the city’s residential market will sustain its upward trajectory in the upcoming months.”

Aparna Constructions and Estates maintained its leadership in Hyderabad’s residential market, recording the highest number of transactions with 625 units sold, amounting to Rs. 510 crores. Notably, branded developers such as Prestige and Brigade have entered the top 10 developer list in recent quarters and have sustained their positions. Prestige Group secured the second spot, achieving a sales value of Rs. 334 crores across 214 residential transactions.

Both Aparna Constructions and Prestige experienced strong demand for projects offering excellent connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), including Aparna Zenon in Khajaguda and Prestige Tranquil in Kokapet. These projects were the top performers in the September quarter, leading in both transaction volume and sales value in Hyderabad.