Hyderabad School Incident: MLA calls for action after mob attack on students

On Thursday, Mohd Mubeen, MLA of Bahadurpura from All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, visited the school and held a meeting with the school authorities. He urged the local police and school management to prioritize the safety of the students. The MLA also recommended forming a committee within the school to promptly address student issues and ensure that outsiders do not interfere in the school’s operations.

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police registered two cases in connection with the trouble at a private school at Shamsheergunj on Wednesday. The cases were registered under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) against different persons.

The MLA later met the official of the police and asked them to take stringent action against the persons who tried to foment trouble in the school.

Meanwhile, the situation remained peaceful at Shamsheergunj, and the police were deployed at the school.

On Wednesday tension prevailed at a private school in Shamsheergunj, when a mob trespassed into the school and beat up a group of students. The children had reportedly beaten up a boy belonging to another community on Tuesday.