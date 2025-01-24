Hyderabad: Shah Inayat Gunj Police Inspector Arrested by ACB for Demanding Bribe

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corruption, L. Balu Chowhan, the Inspector of Police and former Station House Officer (SHO) of Shah Inayat Gunj Police Station, was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding a bribe from a complainant. The arrest occurred after Chowhan allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 in exchange for removing the complainant’s name as a suspect in a missing person case registered at his station.

According to sources, the complainant approached the police after his name was included in the investigation of a missing person case. During this time, Chowhan allegedly demanded Rs. 1,50,000 to ensure that the complainant would be cleared from suspicion. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs. 50,000, which the complainant agreed to pay.

The ACB was alerted about the incident, and an operation was set up to trap the accused. After confirming the details of the bribe demand, the ACB officials apprehended Inspector Chowhan. The officer was arrested and later presented before the Principal Special Judge for Special Court for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Also Read: Telangana Government Hands Over Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case to CID

The arrest of Chowhan has sent a strong message about the authorities’ commitment to tackling corruption within the police force. The ACB has urged the public to report any such instances of corruption through its helpline number, 1064.

In an official statement, the ACB emphasized that the accused officer had violated his duty and acted dishonestly in demanding the bribe, thus misusing his position. The police department is expected to take strict disciplinary action following the legal proceedings.

This development adds to the ongoing efforts of the Telangana government to root out corruption and ensure accountability within law enforcement agencies across the state.