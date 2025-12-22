Hyderabad Metro Phase 3: Suburban Areas to Get Metro Connectivity as Govt Plans 178 Km Expansion

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro expansion is set to gain momentum as the Telangana government accelerates efforts to extend metro services beyond the city and into key suburban regions. Under a long-term vision, the government aims to provide faster, safer, and more reliable transport to thousands of daily commuters who travel to Hyderabad for work and employment.

The focus is on expanding the metro network under the Metro Phase 3 expansion plan, which is a major part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision.

Hyderabad Metro to Reach Suburban Areas

At present, many residents from suburban and outskirts areas depend heavily on buses to reach the city. Due to limited bus availability and traffic congestion, commuters often need to change two or more buses, resulting in long travel times.

To address this issue, the government has decided to include suburban areas in Hyderabad Metro Phase 3, ensuring smoother daily travel and reduced dependency on road transport.

178.3 Km Metro Line Planned Under Phase 3

As part of the expansion:

178.3 km of new metro lines are planned under Phase 3

are planned under Phase 3 Metro connectivity will be extended to distant suburbs

The target is to complete this expansion by 2047

Proposed suburban areas to be connected include:

Medchal

Patancheru

Ghatkesar

Hayathnagar

Shamirpet

Once completed, commuters from these areas will be able to reach the IT corridor and airport in minutes, significantly reducing travel time.

Current Metro Network and Future Target

Present Hyderabad Metro network length: 69.2 km

Planned annual expansion: 15 km per year

Target total metro network by 2047: 400 km

Remaining expansion needed: 330.8 km

The government believes that steady yearly expansion can help achieve this ambitious target.

Efforts to Speed Up Central Approval and Funding

While delays in central government approvals and fund allocation have slowed progress, the Telangana government is actively working to fast-track these processes. Design preparation, approvals, and financial planning are being handled simultaneously to save time.

Metro Management Takeover from L&T Planned

A key development in the Hyderabad Metro expansion plan is the government’s move to take over metro operations from Larsen & Toubro. The takeover process is expected to be completed by early next year, which is likely to accelerate future expansion works.

Major Benefits of Hyderabad Metro Expansion

Travel time reduced from hours to minutes

Less road traffic and fuel consumption

Significant reduction in air pollution

Improved access to jobs, IT hubs, and airport

Better quality of life for suburban residents

After full expansion, journeys that currently take two hours by bus could be completed in just a few minutes by metro.

A Key Project Under Telangana Rising 2047 Vision

The Hyderabad Metro suburban expansion is being seen as a backbone project for urban development under the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision, focusing on sustainable growth, smart mobility, and future-ready infrastructure.