Hyderabad: TGSRTC to Operate 6,432 Special Buses for Sankranthi

Plan your Sankranthi travel with ease! TGSRTC will operate 6,432 special buses from January 9-15, 2025, connecting Hyderabad to significant destinations. Reserve your seats now!

Hyderabad: To accommodate the festive rush, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to operate 6,432 special buses during the Sankranthi festival from January 9 to January 15, 2025. This is a significant increase compared to the 5,246 buses run last year.

Reservation Facilities and Routes

Of the 6,432 buses, 557 services will offer reservation facilities for passenger convenience. These buses will operate from key locations in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Crossroads, Aramgarh, LB Nagar Crossroads, KPHB, Boinpally, and Gachibowli.

Special buses will connect Hyderabad to significant destinations in Andhra Pradesh, including Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukuru, Narsapuram, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Tirupati, and more. Return services from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also been arranged.

Electric Buses for Regional Routes

Also Read: Hyderabad: Railway Introduces New Public Timetable Effective January 1, 2025

TGSRTC plans to introduce electric buses for passengers travelling to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal, aligning with its commitment to eco-friendly transport solutions.

Convenience and Safety Measures

For the comfort of passengers, facilities such as pandals, chairs, drinking water, mobile toilets, and public address systems will be set up at high-traffic locations. Special officers have been appointed to manage the operations efficiently.

Under the state’s Mahalaxmi scheme, women can avail of free transport in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses by obtaining zero-fare tickets.

Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance via the TGSRTC website (www.tgsrtcbus.in). For additional information, the RTC call centre can be contacted at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

Travelers are advised to prioritize safety and avoid risky travel in private vehicles during the festive season.