Hyderabad to Experience Power Cuts in Several Areas Today

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad will experience temporary power supply outages in several areas today, as the Telangana State Electricity Board (TSEB) carries out essential tree trimming and grid maintenance work.

These disruptions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure long-term stability and safety of the city’s power infrastructure.

Why Are Power Cuts Happening in Hyderabad?

The power cuts scheduled for today are a result of two major maintenance activities:

Tree Trimming: Overgrown tree branches that come into contact with power lines can pose serious risks, including power outages and electrical hazards. To prevent such incidents, the electricity department is trimming trees near power lines to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply.

Grid Maintenance: Regular maintenance is critical to keeping the city’s power grid functioning efficiently. Scheduled maintenance helps avoid unplanned outages, ensuring the overall stability and reliability of the electrical system.

While these activities may cause inconvenience, they are necessary steps to maintain the health of the city’s power infrastructure and reduce the likelihood of unexpected blackouts in the future.

Power Supply Disruption Timing in Hyderabad

The scheduled power outages will occur in two distinct windows:

Morning Disruption : 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM Afternoon Disruption: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

During these times, several areas of Hyderabad will face temporary power supply disruptions. Residents are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

Areas Affected by Power Outages

The following areas in Hyderabad will be impacted by the scheduled power cuts today:

Yakutpura

Chota Chanfra Nagar

Jaffer Main Road

Brahman Wadi

Galeb Hotel

Salarjung

City Pulse

Dharmavant College

Ganga Nagar Nala

Chuthisa Maidan

Yakut Mahal Theatre

Silky Ice Cream and surrounding areas

Chanchalguda

MBT Hut

Mehdi Corner

Afdhar Khana

Green Land

Kurmaguda

Guddibowli

Junior College

Chowni

Ek Khana Masjid

Moulanad Hotel

Gunj

Gurudas

Saleem Nagar

Ramarao Company

Saleem Nagar Milk Booth Down

Padmavathi Apartments in Saleem Nagar

Dabeerpura

Dabeerpura Main Road

Yaseen Jung

Nala

Mothi Masjid and surrounding areas

How Long Will the Power Outages Last?

Each of the two scheduled power outages is expected to last around 2.5 hours. While these disruptions are brief, residents in the affected areas should plan ahead for any critical activities, such as using backup power sources or rescheduling time-sensitive tasks.

What to Expect During the Power Cuts

During the disruption, electrical services, including lighting, air conditioning, and other powered equipment, will be unavailable. It’s advisable to avoid using appliances that may be affected during these hours to prevent any damage.

The Importance of Maintenance Work

Though power cuts may cause temporary inconvenience, they are part of the ongoing effort to ensure the safety and reliability of Hyderabad’s power grid. Regular maintenance and safety checks, including tree trimming and grid upgrades, are essential for preventing larger, unplanned power outages in the future.

By keeping the power infrastructure in optimal condition, the TSEB ensures that the city’s electrical system remains capable of meeting increasing demand without frequent disruptions.

How Can Residents Prepare for the Outages?

To minimize the impact of the power cuts, residents are encouraged to:

Charge devices : Ensure that mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices are fully charged before the scheduled power outage.

: Ensure that mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices are fully charged before the scheduled power outage. Backup generators : If you rely on electricity for medical equipment or other critical needs, consider using a backup generator or other power alternatives.

: If you rely on electricity for medical equipment or other critical needs, consider using a backup generator or other power alternatives. Adjust schedules: Plan any activities that require electricity outside the scheduled outage periods.

Conclusion

The temporary power outages in Hyderabad today are part of necessary tree trimming and grid maintenance work aimed at improving the long-term efficiency and safety of the city’s electrical infrastructure. Though the disruptions may be inconvenient, these measures will help prevent more significant power issues in the future.

Residents of the affected areas should take note of the scheduled timings and plan accordingly to ensure minimal disruption to their daily activities.