Hyderabad to Get 40 Km Metro Line Connecting Airport and Fourth City

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government’s growing interest in the Fourth City project—also called “Uha Nagari” (Dream City)—is raising concerns among North City residents, who feel neglected despite their area’s heavy population and daily commuter traffic.

Recent developments indicate that the government is pushing forward with metro expansion in Phase 2 toward the less populated Fourth City, while North City continues to be ignored despite repeated public demands for better infrastructure and connectivity.

Also Read: Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains and Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts till May 29

Easy Land Acquisition Drives Fourth City Priority

The state government is reportedly prioritizing the 40-kilometer metro corridor from Hyderabad Airport to Fourth City. The reason? Land acquisition in this area is expected to be seamless and quick, unlike in North City where acquisition challenges persist.

Metro officials believe that the land acquisition process in Fourth City will be completed much faster, enabling quicker project execution. Plans are underway to develop this route at ground level, aligning with the government’s strategy to fast-track the project.

Metro Plans Overlap with Greenfield Highway

Land already being acquired for the upcoming Greenfield Highway may be used for the metro line in Fourth City. Meanwhile, in North City, land acquisition has not even begun for the HMDA-proposed elevated corridor. Originally, metro lines were to be integrated into elevated corridors in both regions, but due to feasibility issues in North City, separate infrastructure may now be planned.

Neglect of North City Raises Public Concerns

North City is home to over 30 lakh (3 million) residents and sees daily traffic of nearly 5 to 6 lakh commuters. Despite this, the government appears more inclined toward investing in metro connectivity for Fourth City, which currently lacks significant population or footfall.

Local residents and civic bodies have raised questions about the disparity, especially as no clarity has been provided on when North City will receive its long-awaited metro connectivity.

DPR Ready for Both Cities

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both North City and Fourth City metro routes are reportedly ready. Approval from the state government is awaited. However, the urgency and preference shown toward Fourth City suggest that its metro development may move ahead faster, leaving North City in limbo.