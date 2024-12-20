Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Restrictions for CM Revanth Reddy’s Christmas Program

Hyderabad: In light of the grand Christmas Celebrations – 2024 at L.B Stadium, to be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions in Hyderabad to be implemented on December 21, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Commuters are urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays and inconvenience.

Also Read: KTR’s Arrest on Hold: High Court Grants Relief in Formula E Case

Key Traffic Restrictions

The following restrictions will be in place on a need basis to ensure smooth movement and public safety:

AR Petrol Pump Junction to BJR Statue: Traffic will not be allowed and will instead be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station or Ravindra Bharathi. Basheerbagh to AR Petrol Pump: Vehicles traveling in this direction will be rerouted at BJR Statue towards SBI Gunfoundry and Nampally Station Road. Sujatha School Lane to KLK Building: Traffic will be redirected at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Avoid These Junctions

The following junctions are best avoided during the specified time frame (5 PM to 9 PM):

Lakdi Ka Pool

Iqbal Minar

Ravindra Bharathi

Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction

Basheerbagh

BJR Statue Circle

A.R. Petrol Pump

KLK Building

Liberty

Impact on RTC Buses

RTC buses heading from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally Railway Station .

towards will be diverted at towards . Diversions will be based on the real-time traffic situation.

Advisory for Citizens

To ensure minimal disruption, citizens are encouraged to:

Plan Alternate Routes : Use alternative roads to reach your destinations.

: Use alternative roads to reach your destinations. Avoid Restricted zones : Refrain from using the routes mentioned above during the specified hours.

: Refrain from using the routes mentioned above during the specified hours. Contact Traffic Helpline: For any assistance or traffic-related inquiries, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

Importance of Public Cooperation

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has emphasized the need for public cooperation during this event to ensure the safety and convenience of all attendees and commuters. The traffic management plan aims to reduce congestion while accommodating the anticipated high footfall at L.B Stadium.

Christmas Celebrations at L.B Stadium

The Christmas celebrations at L.B Stadium are expected to draw large crowds, with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana set to attend. The event promises a festive atmosphere filled with joy, unity, and cultural displays.

Safety Measures and Tips for Attendees

Arrive early to avoid delays caused by traffic diversions.

Use public transport wherever possible.

Follow instructions from traffic personnel to ensure smooth entry and exit from the venue.

Closing Note

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appreciates your understanding and support in making this event successful and memorable for all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas responsibly and ensure the safety and convenience of everyone in the city.