KTR’s Arrest on Hold: High Court Grants Relief in Formula E Case

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has received significant relief in the Formula E car racing case. The High Court has directed the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) not to arrest KTR until the 30th of this month. However, the court has allowed the investigation to continue and has instructed the ACB to file a response. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for December 27.

The hearing regarding KTR’s petition in the Formula E racing matter was conducted in the High Court today. During the proceedings, KTR’s lawyer, Sundaram, argued that several charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been filed against KTR, but these charges were not applicable in this case. He further explained that the racing event took place last year and an agreement for the event was made on October 25, 2022. He also highlighted that the event generated a profit of ₹110 crore, and there was no wrongful agreement with any company.

Also Read: Ration Card Distribution Drive for Eligible Families Begins Soon

Sundaram further pointed out that no evidence of violation of the election code of conduct had been found. He argued that the FIR was registered 14 months after the event, which he claimed was illegal, and suggested that the case was politically motivated. He emphasized that if the election code of conduct had been violated, the Election Commission should have taken action, not the ACB.

The lawyer also stated that KTR did not benefit personally from the event and was not involved in any corruption related to it. He requested the court to issue a stay order, treating the case as a political vendetta.

Moreover, Sundaram mentioned that despite the presence of an international arbitration clause in the agreement, filing a criminal case was unnecessary. He clarified that KTR did not personally gain from the deal, and therefore, the case should not proceed further.