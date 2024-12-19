Ration Card Distribution Drive for Eligible Families Begins Soon

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Civil Supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced that all eligible families in the state would receive ration cards after the Sankranti festival. The announcement came during a question-and-answer session in the Assembly in response to CPI member K. Samba Siva Rao’s query.

Key Highlights:

Ration Card Distribution: All deserving families to be issued ration cards after Sankranti.

The initiative aims to ensure food security for all eligible households. Ration Shop Dealers’ Honorarium Proposal: A proposal for monthly honorariums for ration shop dealers has been submitted to the government.

Current commission: ₹140 per quintal of grain.

Dealers’ demand: Increase commission to ₹300 per quintal. Monthly honorarium of ₹35,000 for rural dealers and ₹40,000 for urban dealers.

Impact on Government Finances: Introducing honorariums will increase the financial burden on the state.

The government is evaluating the proposal for feasibility. Recent Commission Revision: In October 2023, the commission was raised from ₹70 to ₹140 per quintal, doubling the earlier amount.

The minister assured that all measures would be taken to ensure fair remuneration for ration shop dealers while maintaining the state’s financial stability. This move underscores the government’s commitment to supporting both citizens and the essential workforce managing ration distribution.