Hyderabad: Tragic Loss: 16-Year-Old Tribal Student Shailaja Dies After 25 Days on Ventilator Hyderabad

In a tragic incident from Kumram Bheem district, Shailaja, a 16-year-old tribal student from the Wankidi Gurukul school, passed away after battling for her life on a ventilator for 25 days. The student was one of several who fell ill after consuming contaminated food at her school. While several others also reported illness, Shailaja’s condition worsened, prompting her transfer to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

Shailaja was put on a ventilator for critical care, where she fought for her life for nearly a month. Despite the doctors’ efforts, she succumbed to her illness today, leaving behind a grieving community.

The incident has raised concerns about the quality of food served in educational institutions, especially in Gurukul schools, and has led to calls for a thorough investigation into food safety standards in these institutions.

This tragic death highlights the ongoing issue of food safety in schools, urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

The family of the deceased and local residents are demanding justice and accountability for the loss of the young life, with many expressing sorrow and anger over the negligent handling of the situation.