Hyderabad: Transformer Explosion Disrupts Traffic on Malakpet-Saidabad Road

Hyderabad: Tense moments unfolded on the Malakpet-Saidabad Road in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon when an electricity transformer exploded, causing a temporary disruption in traffic.

Details of the Incident

Cause of Explosion: According to fire officials, the explosion occurred in a transformer near the Officer’s Mess function hall . The likely cause was an overload, which triggered the fire.

According to fire officials, the explosion occurred in a transformer near the Officer's Mess function hall. The likely cause was an overload, which triggered the fire. Upon noticing the fire, local police immediately stopped traffic on the busy road to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

A fire tender from the Malakpet Fire Station quickly arrived at the scene and successfully doused the flames, preventing further damage or casualties.

Impact and Response

Traffic Movement: The traffic on Malakpet-Saidabad Road was briefly halted but was restored once the fire was under control.

The local police and fire officials acted swiftly to ensure the safety of residents and commuters in the area.

The transformer explosion on Malakpet-Saidabad Road highlights the need for regular safety checks and proper maintenance of electrical infrastructure to prevent such incidents. Authorities are expected to investigate further into the cause and take necessary preventive measures.