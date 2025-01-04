Hyderabad Weather Update: Intense Cold Wave Sweeps Across Telangana, with 9.1°C Recorded in City

An intense cold wave continues to sweep across Hyderabad and Telangana, with multiple areas recording single-digit temperatures. The cold conditions are expected to persist for the next 48 hours, according to the IMD forecast.

Record Low Temperatures in Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

In Hyderabad, several locations saw unusually low temperatures, with some areas registering temperatures in the single digits. Key locations in the city, such as the University of Hyderabad campus, Gachibowli, BHEL, and Moula Ali, experienced cold conditions.

The top five coldest places in Hyderabad on Saturday morning were:

BHEL Factory (Ramachandrapuram): 8.2°C

8.2°C University of Hyderabad campus: 9.1°C

9.1°C Rajendranagar: 9.1°C

9.1°C Moula Ali: 9.5°C

9.5°C West Marredpally and Qutbullapur: 11.8°C

Cold Wave Spreads Across Telangana Districts

The cold wave has affected Hyderabad and spread to various districts in Telangana. Areas like Sangareddy, KomramBheem Asifabad, and Adilabad saw the lowest minimum temperatures, with several places recording temperatures below 7°C.

The top five coldest places in Telangana on Saturday morning were:

Kohir (Sangareddy): 6.0°C

6.0°C Sirpur (KomramBheem Asifabad): 6.1°C

6.1°C Tiryani (KomramBheem Asifabad): 6.2°C

6.2°C Bheempur (Adilabad): 6.2°C

6.2°C Nyalkal (Sangareddy): 6.3°C

6.3°C Dongli (Kamareddy): 6.8°C

Cold Wave to Persist for 48 More Hours

According to the IMD’s forecast, these cold wave conditions will continue for another 48 hours across the region, keeping temperatures low throughout the period. People are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and avoid exposure to the chilly weather.