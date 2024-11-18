Hyderabad Weather Update: BHEL Factory Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 12.9°C

Hyderabad: Winter is settling in across Hyderabad as temperatures plummet, with the city recording an average minimum temperature of 17.5°C on Monday, slightly below the seasonal normal of 17.6°C.

The BHEL Factory area emerged as the coldest spot in Hyderabad, with a minimum temperature of 12.9°C, the lowest this season. Other areas also reported significant dips:

Rajendranagar: 13.5°C

13.5°C Quthbullapur: 14.4°C

14.4°C Sivarampalle: 14.9°C

14.9°C Bandlaguda: 14.5°C

14.5°C Macha Bollaram: 15°C

15°C West Maredpally: 15.3°C

15.3°C Jeedimetla: 15.5°C

15.5°C Patancheruvu: 15.5°C

Neighboring districts such as Zahirabad and Bibipet in Kamareddy also experienced sharp declines, recording 12.1°C, the lowest in the region.

Sunday’s Weather Stats:

Maximum Temperature: 30.4°C (0.5°C above normal)

30.4°C (0.5°C above normal) Morning Humidity: 55%

55% Evening Humidity: 37%

IMD Forecast:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cooler mornings for the coming week, with minimum temperatures expected to remain between 16–17°C. Daytime temperatures will likely stay steady at 30–31°C under partly cloudy skies and occasional haze.

Hyderabad is gearing up for a chillier winter, so prepare for cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Stay tuned for regular weather updates.