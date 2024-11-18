Hyderabad Weather Update: BHEL Factory Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 12.9°C
Winter is settling in across Hyderabad as temperatures plummet, with the city recording an average minimum temperature of 17.5°C on Monday, slightly below the seasonal normal of 17.6°C.
The BHEL Factory area emerged as the coldest spot in Hyderabad, with a minimum temperature of 12.9°C, the lowest this season. Other areas also reported significant dips:
- Rajendranagar: 13.5°C
- Quthbullapur: 14.4°C
- Sivarampalle: 14.9°C
- Bandlaguda: 14.5°C
- Macha Bollaram: 15°C
- West Maredpally: 15.3°C
- Jeedimetla: 15.5°C
- Patancheruvu: 15.5°C
Neighboring districts such as Zahirabad and Bibipet in Kamareddy also experienced sharp declines, recording 12.1°C, the lowest in the region.
Sunday’s Weather Stats:
- Maximum Temperature: 30.4°C (0.5°C above normal)
- Morning Humidity: 55%
- Evening Humidity: 37%
IMD Forecast:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cooler mornings for the coming week, with minimum temperatures expected to remain between 16–17°C. Daytime temperatures will likely stay steady at 30–31°C under partly cloudy skies and occasional haze.
Hyderabad is gearing up for a chillier winter, so prepare for cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.
Stay tuned for regular weather updates.