Hyderabad Rain Alert: Gusty Winds and Showers Hit Central City Areas

Hyderabad: Unexpected weather changes brought rainfall accompanied by gusty winds to several central parts of Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. Areas including Nampally, Abids, Koti, Basheerbagh, Narayanaguda, Khairatabad, Afzalgunj, and Goshamahal experienced brief but intense showers.

Citizens Caught Off Guard by Sudden Showers

The downpour, although not prolonged, led to traffic slowdowns and waterlogging in some low-lying areas. Shoppers and officegoers were seen taking shelter in bus stops and under trees as the skies turned grey suddenly around noon.

No Hail Reported, Winds Accompany Rain

While there were no official reports of hail, the strong winds that accompanied the rainfall caused minor disturbances, such as fallen branches and displaced street vendors’ setups.

IMD Forecast Indicates More Localised Showers

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad may continue to experience isolated thunderstorms and moderate rain over the next 24 hours, especially in the evenings due to rising humidity and temperature variations.

Residents are advised to stay updated via weather apps and plan travel accordingly.