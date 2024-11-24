Hyderabad: Woman Allegedly Harassed by SI While Seeking Justice Against Husband

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident reported from Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, a woman seeking justice against her husband for alleged harassment faced further ordeal at the hands of a Sub-Inspector (SI) at the local police station.

According to sources, the woman approached the Hayathnagar police station to file a complaint against her husband, citing prolonged harassment. However, instead of receiving support, she was reportedly subjected to inappropriate behavior and harassment by the SI handling her case.

Also Read: Free Eye Check-Up Camp for Heavy Vehicle Drivers by IRB Golconda Expressway Sees Overwhelming Response

Key Details:

The victim, already distressed by her husband’s treatment, approached the police station hoping for justice.

The alleged misconduct by the SI has sparked outrage among local residents and activists, who demand strict action against the officer involved.

Activists emphasize that such incidents discourage women from seeking help in cases of domestic abuse, further perpetuating cycles of violence.

Public Reaction:

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation, with calls for a thorough investigation into the officer’s behavior. Women’s rights organizations have expressed concern over the lack of a safe environment for victims at police stations.

Authorities’ Response:

The police department has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations. However, sources indicate that an internal inquiry may be initiated to ascertain the facts and hold the SI accountable if found guilty.

Call for Justice:

Activists and legal experts emphasize the importance of ensuring safe and respectful treatment of complainants, particularly in sensitive cases involving domestic violence. They urge authorities to take strict action to rebuild trust in law enforcement agencies.