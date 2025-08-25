Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Youth Dies of Electrocution, Three Injured

He was removing a tent after a wedding function held in Bolaram when the accident happened.

25 August 2025
A youth lost his life in a tragic accident under the Tirumalagiri police station limits in Hyderabad. According to the police, the incident occurred near Vishal Bazaar, where Lucky (26), a resident of Nanded, Maharashtra, was working as a labourer in a tent house. He was removing a tent after a wedding function held in Bolaram when the accident happened.

During the work, his hand accidentally touched an electric wire, as a result of which he suffered severe burns. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved and died on the way.

Three other labourers — Munna, Vijay, and Santosh — were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. It is reported that the incident occurred on Friday evening but came to light later.

