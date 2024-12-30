Hyderabad Youth Overcomes COVID-19 and Financial Hardships to Achieve 40th Rank in CA Exams

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, 22-year-old Sai Dinesh from Hyderabad has secured the 40th rank in the highly competitive CA final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

His success story is even more inspiring, given the personal and financial challenges he overcame, including illness during the COVID-19 pandemic and his family’s financial struggles.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Meets Satya Nadella to Discuss Job Creation and Skill Development Initiatives in Hyderabad

Overcoming Adversity

Sai Dinesh’s journey to success wasn’t easy. He battled both health issues and financial hardships during his preparations. Despite these challenges, Dinesh excelled in his final exams and exceeded his parents’ expectations. He credited his parents and sister for their constant support throughout his journey.

“My father, who started as a mason and is now a small-time construction contractor, has always been my biggest supporter. Despite financial difficulties, he encouraged me to pursue my dreams of becoming a Chartered Accountant,” Dinesh said. He also acknowledged the pivotal role his homemaker mother played in encouraging him during his preparation period.

A Family Dream Fulfilled

Dinesh’s father had always dreamed of being educated but could not complete his studies due to financial constraints. His support for his son’s dream of becoming a CA was unwavering, and Dinesh wanted to live up to that faith. “I wanted to exceed their expectations, and thanks to God, I got a rank,” he said.

Dinesh also shared a personal connection to his sister’s aspirations. While his elder sister had initially dreamed of becoming a CA, she pursued other opportunities, eventually working after completing her graduation. Dinesh feels that in a way, he fulfilled her dream by securing a place as a Chartered Accountant.

The Path to Success

For five months leading up to the CA final exams, Dinesh studied for 12 to 14 hours daily, preparing for the exam that he described as both tough and rewarding. “It was difficult, but when you reach the top and secure a good rank, it feels amazing,” Dinesh said.

His journey wasn’t without obstacles, as he fell ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing him to take the exams in two groups. Despite these setbacks, he cleared the CA Intermediate exam in December 2021 and persevered to achieve his final goal.

Aiming for a Comfortable Life for His Parents

Dinesh’s ultimate goal is to provide a comfortable life for his parents, who supported him through thick and thin. “My suffering doesn’t matter. I just want my parents to live comfortably,” he said. He is also focused on the upcoming placement program for CA rank holders and is determined to continue excelling in his professional journey.

Gratitude for Practical Exposure

Dinesh expressed gratitude to the firm where he completed his articleship, which provided him with valuable practical exposure that played a key role in his success.