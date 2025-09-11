Hyderabadi Student Critically Injured in US Road Accident

Hyderabad: Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, was critically injured in a road accident in the US state of Connecticut.

According to his family, Zaid is pursuing graduation in Health Professions and Clinical Sciences at the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. On Saturday, while returning from a grocery store, he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Local authorities immediately shifted him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Hartford Healthcare, Connecticut. Doctors have stated that he has been unconscious for the past three days and is currently on a ventilator.

Zaid’s father, Mohammad Ismail, said the family is in deep distress. He has appealed to the Telangana state government for assistance and urged the US Consulate General in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa so that family members can travel to the US at the earliest.