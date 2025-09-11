Hyderabad

Hyderabadi Student Critically Injured in US Road Accident

Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, was critically injured in a road accident in the US state of Connecticut.

11 September 2025 - 16:35
Hyderabad: Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, was critically injured in a road accident in the US state of Connecticut.

According to his family, Zaid is pursuing graduation in Health Professions and Clinical Sciences at the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut. On Saturday, while returning from a grocery store, he was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

Local authorities immediately shifted him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Hartford Healthcare, Connecticut. Doctors have stated that he has been unconscious for the past three days and is currently on a ventilator.

Zaid’s father, Mohammad Ismail, said the family is in deep distress. He has appealed to the Telangana state government for assistance and urged the US Consulate General in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa so that family members can travel to the US at the earliest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
